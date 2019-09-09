Amber and Greg are officially OVER

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has dished the details on her split from ex beau Greg O’Shea after he was said to have dumped her by text just days ago.

During her first TV appearance since the break up, 22-year-old Amber confirmed that she and Greg had officially parted ways after the 24-year-old rugby player called things off last week.

The pair, who split the £50k Love Island prize money between them back in July, were set to appear on Ireland’s The Late Late Show together, before their romance came to a swift end.

Instead, Greg appeared on the programme without his villa bae, breaking the news to the public that the two of them were no more.

Opening up about the shock separation on ITV’s Loose Women this morning, the fiery Geordie beauty said: ‘Obviously I’m really disappointed. I wasn’t expecting that at all.’

‘I was due, just that weekend gone, to fly out to Dublin to spend the weekend with him as we were going on a TV show together.

‘On that day I had to cancel because it wasn’t working out.’

Hinting at the reason why the relationship fizzled out, she explained: ‘I just think the careers and the distance was always a factor.

‘I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is really. ‘I am disappointed that it’s over, but I’m booked and I’m busy. I’ll be fine.’

Keeping things positive, she added: ‘Onwards and upwards from here.’

Confirming the brutal way Irish heart throb Greg called time on the love affair, Amber went on: ‘Definitely on that day it was a text. We were texting each other.

‘I think there was a bit of miscommunication but if you don’t want to be with someone, you don’t want be with someone.’