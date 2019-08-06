ITV bosses have cancelled Love Island’s Amber and Greg’s spin-off show.

In previous years, ITV have come to the rescue of Love Island starved fans with a real world spin-off following the winning couple after they’re out of the villa.

Last year followed winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer in ITV2 series Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island, while 2017 saw winners Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood dramatic series Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On.

However, ITV bosses have decided not to do a spin-off series following this year’s surprise winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea for fear that they will break up.

Show bosses were left red-faced when Chris and Olivia’s finale saw them break up, while Jack and Dani parted ways not long after their spin-off was aired.

Now ITV producers are concerned that the same thing will happen with this year’s winners, who on winning the show were not yet even officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

‘It’s been a publicity disaster in previous years, when couples split before their show aired or appeared to get back together just as the programmes came out,’ a TV source told the Sun.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Jack and Dani’s series was a perfect example last year, with everyone saying their relationship was fake.

‘This year bosses want to take the heat off the contestants’ relationships, especially as it’s been such a choppy year for couples making a go of it.

‘Instead they are focusing on Winter Love Island and want to nail the casting for that series.

‘Of course, they’re keeping a close eye on their couples to spot any potential for spin-off shows, but at the moment it’s certainly not looking likely.’

Looks like we’ll have to wait until Winter Love Island kicks off to get our next villa fix.