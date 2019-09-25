She's not bothered, tbh

Love Island’s Maura Higgins confirmed this week that she will be competing in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, despite rumours that Amber Gill was set to star on the show.

Various Love Island alumni have taken to the rink on the ITV figure skating competition, including 2017 winner Kem Cetinay and 2018 star Wes Nelson.

Now, 22-year-old Amber has opened up about Maura landing the gig, amid claims that she was lined up to get her skates on.

‘I didn’t realise I had a place to lose, to be honest,’ she told The Sun.

‘I think a few islanders from this series went to ITV and had a chat about Dancing On Ice, but it’s a super-huge commitment and I went away from that meeting thinking it was probably a bit much, training constantly.’

Explaining that she had initially considered it, the Geordie beauty went on: ‘I went to see them, though, because I think you have got to find out what something is before you just say a flat-out no.’

Insisting she doesn’t feel as though she needs to match up to her fellow villa star’s career achievments, Amber added: ‘There’s definitely no competition on my part.

‘I’m totally different from everyone else. If I get picked for things, great, but if somebody else gets picked, that’s fine. I’m my own person and I’m on my own path.

‘I think there’s enough room for everybody.’

This follows news that Amber’s fellow Love Island victor and now-ex bae Greg O’Shea decided to sensibly save his half of their £50k prize money.

The pair were crowned the nation’s favourite couple despite having met just days before the grand finale, but their romance didn’t go the distance.

The pair called time on their relationship just five weeks after leaving the Island after Greg reportedly dumped Amber via text.