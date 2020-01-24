Well well well...

Love Island winner Amber Gill has dished some details on this series’ most red hot bombshell and fellow Newcastle gal, Rebecca Gormley.

Admitting that she knows former Miss Newcastle Rebecca from around the Toon, Amber revealed some rather cheeky info about her.

Explaining that the brunette model is a big character, Amber told Heat, “I do know Rebecca. She’s a bit full on, that’s all I know. Newcastle’s a small place. I don’t know her too well, but I know that she’s full on.”

Going on to spill some goss’ on Rebecca’s type on paper, the former beauty therapist turned self-proclaimed millionaire hinted that she prefers a more mature man.

“She said she likes old school guys, but the operative word is ‘old’.

“I’m saying nothing more.”

Interesting. Perhaps it’s time the Love Island producers dropped someone over the age of 25 into that South African villa.

This comes after fans of the ITV smash hit were left confused after spotting a plaster-like patch stuck to Rebecca’s leg.

Some were convinced the skin-coloured square was a nicotine patch used to quit smoking.

‘This Rebecca b***h has not got a niccotine patch on her thigh hahahaahahahah,’ one wrote on Twitter.

‘Rebecca is flat out stunning, but was that a nicotine patch on the top of her thigh? #LoveIsland,’ asked a second, while a third chipped in, ‘Rebecca deffo has a nicotine patch on her leg 😂.’

But other posters explained that the mystery sticker could be a method of contraception, with lots praising the brunette beauty for wearing it openly.

‘I love Rebecca wearing her contraceptive patch (I think?) on her thigh like that. Go on my son #LoveIsIand,’ applauded one proud viewer.

Another added, ‘Look at Rebecca wearing her contraceptive patch on show on live TV. Gowan b***h, being protected from unplanned pregnancy is #hot,’