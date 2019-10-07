Love Island’s Amber Gill wows fans as she poses in stunning orange swimsuit for sizzling beach snap

Caitlin Elliott

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Rose Gill left fans stunned yesterday as she took to Instagram to share a seriously sizzling snapshot from a recent trip to Florida.

Amber Gill

Credit: Getty

Posing on a Miami beach, the 22-year-old Newcastle girl perched beside a huge rock as she rocked a bright orange, figure hugging swimsuit.

Showing off her jaw dropping curves, the reality star sassily captioned the post, ‘In my natural habitat as a true island girl ☀️🌴.

Taking to the comment section, hordes of Amber’s loyal fans swooned over the beach babe’s gorgeous upload.

Oh my Goddess. 😍,’ one wrote, while a second chipped in, ‘Amber u stunner 😍❤️.’

UNREAL🔥🔥🔥,’ added another.

In my natural habitat as a true island girl ☀️🌴

Amber has been spending time in the USA as part of her collaboration with online fashion giant, Miss Pap.

The former beauty therapist landed her very own collection with the brand following her Love Island success and the much-anticipated line is set to launch this week.

Oh hey it’s just me your NEW MISSPAP babe💅🏾💕 I honestly cannot believe it!! Soooo excited to be a part of the fresh Miss Pap brand💗 It’s been a long anticipated announcement by me and I’ve been dying to tell you all However I wanted to take my time in the design process so my collection is perfect, embodies my style and more importantly is inclusive for girls of all shapes and sizes I cannot wait for you to see what I’ve been working on you know it’s going to be GOOOD For now here’s my discount code huntys AMBER50 👑✌🏾 @misspap #misspapped #ad

Sharing a photo from her first day across the pond, Amber grinned as she stood by some Floridian palm trees, writing, ‘We’re in Miami!!! ☀️🌴I’m shooting bits of my collection out here having the best time @misspap Keep your eyes peeled 👀.’

Thanks to the fact Amber has been living her best life and achieving seriously exciting things ever since leaving the villa, it seems as though she’s barely had time to mope over her flopped romance with fellow Love Island victor, Greg O’Shea.

The pair connected in the iconic Spanish villa and landed the show’s £50k prize money.

My babes // Squinty squinterson Miss ya ❤️

Weeks later it was confirmed by Amber that the pair had split, with Greg ending things over text. Ouch.

Luckily, Amber’s career has been going from strength to strength since the break up, and she is even rumoured to have made millionaire status thanks to her lucrative fashion deals with both Miss Pap and Littlewoods.