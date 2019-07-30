It is just too adorable...

Last night saw two months of tears, tantrums and heads turning faster than Curtis can whip his shades off at the first sign of drama come to an end in the hotly-anticipated Love Island final.

More: Love Island bosses confirm MASSIVE change to the show

And while most of us were busy looking for tissues to dry our eyes after Greg’s poem and googling where to buy the girls’ dresses, several eagle-eyed viewers noticed something in Amber’s outfit that gave us all a whole ‘nother reason to get the tissues back out.

While the Geordie beauty kept her outfit it simple in a long white plunge dress, she did add a little something to honour her Love Island partner Greg O’Shea, with whom she was crowned the winner of this series.

The Love Island champion dressed up her simple outfit by wearing around her neck the dainty shamrock necklace that she had been gifted by Greg’s mum.

Sunday’s penultimate episode of this summer’s run saw the families of the final five couples – Amber and Greg, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India, Curtis and Maura, and Anton and Belle – head to the villa to meet the contestants other halves.

And it seems like Amber and Greg’s meet the parents session couldn’t have gone any better, as while Greg respectfully address Amber’s dad as ‘sir’, Amber received the good luck charm necklace from Greg’s sweet mum.

And viewers couldn’t contain their emotion when they spotted it around the 21-year-old’s neck just one day later as the pair headed to the final.

‘AMBER IS WEARING HER LITTLE SHAMROCK NECKLACE I CANNOT’ wrote one viewer on Twitter, while another added: ‘The fact Amber is wearing the necklace Gregg’s mother is just everything needed to complete the show #LoveIsland’.

‘Honestly think its so adorable that Amber is wearing the necklace Greg’s Mam gave her #LoveIsland,’ tweeted another.

Speaking about the duo’s win, Amber said: ‘It would be fair to say I’ve had quite a journey in the villa this summer. There have been so many highs, but I’ve still had some quite low lows.

‘[Greg] came in in the 11th hour; just when I thought there was nothing left for me in the villa, everything changed. He picked me up when I was at my most vulnerable, and helped me rediscover my smile.

‘It’s been absolutely wild… a rollercoaster of emotion.’