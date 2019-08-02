SHOCKING numbers reveal why Amber was destined to win Love Island

Amber was a fan favourite all series

Love Island voting stats have confirmed that Amber Rose Gill’s victory on the ITV dating show was destined from the start of the series.

The fiery Newcastle babe, 21, was crowned winner of the 2019 series alongside her villa flame, Greg O’Shea on Monday.

Now, ITV has released voting statistics that reveal that the pair raked in almost double the votes of their second place counterparts, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Pro boxer Tommy and stunning influencer Molly-Mae were seemingly the favourites to win, having been loved up since the early days of the season, with Amber and Greg sparking romance just days before the grand finale.

But beauty therapist Amber and rugby player Greg in fact took a whopping 48.8% of the final vote, while Molly and Tommy scraped just 25.56%.

Coming in at third place, six foot seven basketball pro Ovie Soko and glamour model India Reynolds landed 18.21% of the vote, while Irish grid girl Maura Higgins and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard gained just 7.40%.

Amber also came out on top in almost all public votes through out the series, with viewers clearly warming to her from day one.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

A source told The Sun: ‘It may have been a bit of a surprise that she won but the people connected to the show could see her popularity throughout the course of it.

‘She was so in favour that it seemed to be a case of whoever she coupled up with would end up the winner with her.’

Along with the knowledge that they are the nation’s favourite couple, Amber and Greg have of course won the prize of £50,000 between them.

Discussing what they are planning to spend their mass winnings on, the pair revealed they are sticking on the sensible side.

Speaking to Metro, Greg confessed: ‘We didn’t even think we’d win the money so it hasn’t actually come into our heads.

‘We’ll probably invest it, which is really boring.’

While Amber chipped in: ‘I’ll definitely get at least one designer item. Then I’ll save the rest.’