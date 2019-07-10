Poor Amy

Love Island bosses reportedly added to heartbroken Amy Hart’s agony by telling Irish bombshell Maura Higgins to crack on with her ex, Curtis Pritchard.

The 26-year-old blonde beauty was seen quitting the ITV dating show last night because she couldn’t be happy in the villa seeing the pro ballroom dancer flirting with the stunning grid girl.

The distraught air hostess was forced to watch as Curtis taught Maura how to dance before her eyes.

A TV source said: ‘Amy was utterly distraught when Curtis ended their relationship but her emotions were really put through the mill when Maura hooked up with him.

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘The fact show bosses made it happen is tough for her to take as they clearly weren’t fussed about her feelings.’

Now mental health charities have all branded Love Island execs ‘cruel’ for traumatising contestants for the sake of entertainment.

Marjorie Wallace, chief executive of SANE, said: ‘What we find concerning about Love Island is that it can be particularly cruel, as it manipulates contestants’ hopes and feelings.

‘Manufacturing heartbreak may make dramatic viewing, but we question the value of this as it demeans both the contestant and the viewer, and gives a false picture of relationships.’

Meanwhile, other organisations have pointed out that the reality programme offering wellbeing support did not stop them from ramping up Amy’s heart ache.

Dr Antonis Kousoulis, Director of the Mental Health Foundation, said: ‘Reality TV production companies have a duty of care to contestants to protect their mental health. We welcome the fact that confidential support has been offered to some contestants on Love Island and this support needs to be ongoing.

‘But it is important that TV producers are also mindful that the situations they create through scenarios and challenges do not damage the mental health of their participants. Offering support is in itself, not enough.’