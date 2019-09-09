So THAT'S how you get into the villa

Love Island superstar Amy Hart has given an insight into landing a spot on the smash hit dating show by releasing her audition tape that got her into the villa.

In the home video shared on the 27-year-old reality babe’s YouTube channel, the former air hostess can be seen begging Love Island bosses to find her a man and listing some seriously valid reasons as to why she was a perfect fit for the ITV show.

In the description box below the upload, the blonde beauty explained that she is regularly asked to share some behind the scenes details on her journey into the iconic Spanish villa, penning: ‘Everyday I get people asking me what the Love Island audition process was like. And, for me, here’s how it started!’

The hilariously sassy footage shows a pre-fame Amy dubbing herself as the love child of Elton John and Essex mega-diva, Gemma Collins.

The unlucky in love Worthing girl also admitted to being a serial ‘drunk texter’ and claimed that despite her glam look and fake boobs, she’s not a ‘run-of-the-mill Barbie girl’.

Explaining a few of the reasons she past Amy reckoned she was single, the international trolley dolly said: ‘I don’t do ego massaging, if you’re an idiot, I’ll tell you,’ before adding: ‘I’m just too extra for my own good.’

In the comment section below the video, fans of Amy showered her with compliments, with one swooning: ‘Such a high value woman! Looking forward for more videos and hoping to see with the right man soon. Go Amy!❤.’

Then a second added: ‘Amy you are such a GEM 💗💗,’ while a third amused commenter chipped in: ‘Love child of Elton John and the GC😭CRYING😭.’