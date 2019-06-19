Fans were paying close attention to Amy's 'smug' face last night

Love Island viewers took to social media for a flurry of angry outbursts following the most dramatic dumping of the season yet.

After the Islanders voted Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan, and Elma Fazar and Anton Danyluk as the least compatible couples earlier this week, sandwich boy Joe and Essex girl Elma were booted off the show following a public vote.

Having been dumped from the Island, Joe was forced to head home and leave his villa bae Lucie behind, resulting in plenty of tears from the pair.

In the midst of the emotional moment, many eagle eyed viewers took to Twitter to point out the look on former air hostess Amy Hart‘s face.

Hordes of fans of the ITV reality show couldn’t help but notice the blonde beauty’s ‘smug’ expressions as pal Lucie stood sobbing over the split from ‘exclusive’ love interest Joe.

One irritated watcher Tweeted: ‘Amy is so smug, would love to smack the smirk off her face 😞 #loveisland.’

Another shared a screen grab from the episode in which 26-year-old Amy can be seen grinning during the dumping ceremony, writing: ‘Amy’s face when she realises Joe it Lucie are gunna go home😒 #loveisland.’

While one shared more snippets from the show, penning: ‘NAAA Amy’s face when she finds out Lucie and Joe are gonna be split #LoveIsland.’

Highlighting the same thing, another chipped in to add: ‘anyone else notice amy’s smug face when lucie and joe were in the bottom two, how vile #loveisland.’

While loads of fans were fuming over Amy’s not-so-subtle expression of emotion, some were sure to stick up for her.

One supporter reasoned: ‘It’s ridiculous how viewers keep using Amy’s expressions as an excuse to hate her. Our facial expressions don’t always convey what we are thinking/feeling.’

Meanwhile, another began to question whether there was some clever editing behind Amy’s faces, suggesting the programme could be a fix.

‘Am I the only one that thinks we’ve been set up after Lucie’s reaction and why do they always show us Amy’s face when Lucie’s involved?..Yawlande’s look at Danny tonight has got me suspicious about everything. #Fix #loveisland.’