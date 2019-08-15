That's the price of Love Island fame!

Love Island superstar Amy Hart has revealed why she isn’t able to return to her job as a British Airways cabin crew member following her stint on the dating show.

The air stewardess shot to stardom after her dramatic exit from the ITV2 reality programme after she had her heart shattered by ex ‘half boyfriend’ Curtis Pritchard.

Now she has revealed that she can’t return to her job in the sky because her popularity could put passenger’s safety at risk.

Yesterday she took to Instagram to document the moment she said her final goodbyes to her occupation of eight years, handing in her uniform and equipment for good.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 27-year-old blonde beauty told her 1.3 million followers why she had to pack it all in.

She explained: ‘A lot of people are asking why I’ve left BA. I actually left on the 25 May.

‘I just haven’t got round to taking all my stuff back yet because I’ve been so busy.

‘I’ve just come out of physio and come out to lots of messages about the whole BA thing.

‘I can’t work there anymore because I’m there to be in charge of the safety of the whole plane.

‘Right now that just wouldn’t be attainable because people would be… this isn’t me sounding like everyone thinks I’m amazing because it’s not that at all.

‘People would be filming. People filmed us when I hadn’t been on a TV show that millions of people watched.’

Luckily for Amy, she can still keep air hostess-ing as her back up career, assuring fans she’s been told she can go back to it in the future once her Love Island fame has died down.

Amy recently admitted she was missing her old job, sharing an snap on social media beside a heartfelt caption that read: ‘Can’t believe it hasn’t even been 3 months since my last trip! Feels like an eternity ago.

‘Don’t get me wrong, Love Island was a life changing experience, but sometimes…what I wouldn’t give to be sat in the back galley, on a canister talking through the latest goings on or holding court in the front galley at 4am.

‘Flying truly is the best job in the world ❤️✈️.’