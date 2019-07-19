Is Love Island’s Amy Hart dating THIS fellow dumped Islander?

Looks like Curtis is old news

Having quit Love Island after suffering a gutting heartbreak, former contestant Amy Hart really has been living her best life.

From appearing on Loose Women to attending plenty of glitzy parties, it seems that the post-Love Island glamour is the best break up healer.

It even looks like the 27-year-old may have moved on from ex love rat beau, Curtis Pritchard, with another member of the 2019 villa line up.

Amy sensationally quit the ITV dating show with a seriously emotional speech after she was dumped by the pro ballroom dancer.

Now, Amy has shared a social media post that makes it look as though she could be cracking on with Welsh lad Callum MacLeod, who was among the first singletons to enter the villa this year but was booted off in the first dumping of the series.

As the pair attended the ITVBe summer party earlier this week, they flashed their pearly white grins as they cosied up for a selfie together.

Sharing the snap with her one million Instagram followers, Amy paired a huge love heart emoji with the sweet moment.

Although, despite what the cute upload may suggest, former airplane engineer Callum seems to ACTUALLY be dating fellow Islander, Elma Pazar.

The pair have been on a fair few date nights together and documented them on Instagram.

Callum and the sweet Essex girl look pretty smitten together in the snaps, so perhaps Amy and Callum are just good friends.

Although, maybe Amy won’t have time for a man in her life now, as her TV career seems set to take off.

After appearing as a guest on the Loose Women panel earlier this week to chat about her Love Island experience, the pageant queen has reportedly been offered a regular spot on the ITV lunch time chat show after she impressed TV bosses during her visit.

Go Amy!