Poor Amy

Love Island star Amy Hart has opened up about losing friendships she previously treasured by going on the ITV dating show.

The 27-year-old blonde beauty, who dramatically exited the villa, celebrated her home coming with a belated party in her home town of Worthing this week.

As she gathered in a stunning blue dress with her friends and family, the former air hostess addressed her guests to make a seriously heartfelt speech.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Amy can be heard opening up about how she has lost friends since her villa stint.

She said: ‘The criteria for today’s invitation list was as follows – nice to me before the villa, supportive whilst i was in the villa, and nice to me when i came out of the villa.

‘A lot of people that have been in my life for a long time didn’t actually meet that criteria… which is really sad but i am so grateful that i have all of you.

‘And I know you are my real friends because a lot of you were banned from Facebook during the time i was in the villa.’

Alongside the video of the emotional announcement, Amy shared a photo of her posing in front of a huge balloon arch, penning the caption: ‘Your vibe attracts your tribe 💙💗💛.’

In another image, the now-reality star who was left heartbroken on Love Island after she was jilted by ex ‘half-boyfriend’ Curtis Pritchard, sassily perched in her frock and heels in front of a giant illuminated sign reading ‘AMY’.

Sharing more sweet words, she wrote the caption: ‘I’m a lucky lucky girl ❤️ welcome home party today to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me throughout my life ❤️.’