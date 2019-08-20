Amy doesn't have time for her Love Island pals

Love Island superstar Amy Hart has revealed why she hasn’t spent time with her fellow Islanders since leaving the villa.

While hosting a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old reality star was asked by a fan why she ‘hardly hangs out with any of the other Islanders’.

Amy went on to give an explanation as to why she’s been absent from recent Love Island cast get-togethers, including a trip to Ibiza to celebrate model Danny Williams’ birthday which was seemingly attended by the majority of the season’s stars.

Speaking to the camera while wearing a huge pair of black sunglasses, Amy said: ‘Because I live in Worthing, so if I’m in London I’m working and if I have time off I’m in Worthing.’

Reassuring her 1.3 followers that she’s still fond of her villa pals, she added: ‘I love them all dearly and I can’t wait to see them all. We’re all so busy.’

Despite her packed schedule making it impossible for her to meet up with the Love Island cast, Amy found time last week to travel down to Essex to hang out with TOWIE star Gemma Collins.

After spending the day helping the GC clear out her wardrobe, Amy missed her train back to Worthing and had to resort to crashing on a friends’ sofa before buying herself a brand new outfit to travel home in the next morning.

Oh dear!

This comes after the former air hostess gave a seriously honest speech about the fact she’s lost friends since appearing on Love Island.

During her welcome home party in at a fancy bar on Worthing sea front last week, Amy told her guests: ‘The criteria for today’s invitation list was as follows – nice to me before the villa, supportive whilst I was in the villa, and nice to me when I came out of the villa.

‘A lot of people that have been in my life for a long time didn’t actually meet that criteria… which is really sad but I am so grateful that I have all of you.

‘And I know you are my real friends because a lot of you were banned from Facebook during the time I was in the villa.’