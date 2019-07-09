Amy's dad couldn't watch his daughter go through the devastating break up

The father of heartbroken Love Island star Amy Hart has reportedly had to stop watching the show as it was ‘too painful’ for him.

It was confirmed yesterday that the stunning air hostess has quit the ITV dating show after she was left devastated by her humiliating split from pro dancer Curtis Pritchard.

Now it has been claimed that Amy’s funeral director dad, Ian, couldn’t bear to watch his daughter endure the gutting split.

A source revealed: ‘Ian’s a normal father who finds it concerning to watch his daughter go through the rigours of Love Island.

‘He can’t bear to read all the upsetting opinions on the internet about her. He has taken down his Facebook account and now refuses to watch the show.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘Any father would find this sort of thing very tough to watch while powerless to intervene.’

When Ian and wife Sue appeared on This Morning last week they said they backed Amy’s wish to go on Love Island.

The source hinted that the Amy’s concerned parents have had second thoughts: ‘How things have changed in less than a week. Maybe he’s having second thoughts about her entering now.’

The blonde beauty’s departure from the villa comes after she was repeatedly seen in floods of tears.

She was also said to have been removed from the house to receive mental health support after the brutal break up.

A Love Island source said: ‘It was Amy’s decision to walk away as she felt she had got as much as she could from the experience.

‘She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn’t stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with Maura.

‘Producers at ITV felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision.

‘They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren’t happy about it.

‘Amy is a strong woman who knows her own mind. The show has given her confidence to give finding love on the outside a go.’