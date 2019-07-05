Amy has left the villa for some support

Love Island star Amy Hart has reportedly been whisked out of the villa for psychological support following her shock split from Curtis Pritchard.

The 26-year-old blonde beauty was left in floods of tears after having her heart broken by the professional dancer during this week’s episodes.

The international air stewardess and the ballroom expert called time on their romance last night, after Curtis, 23, attempted to crack on with newbie bombshell ,Jourdan, while Amy was away at Casa Amor.

According to sources, Amy is still taking part in the show, but has been taken away from the villa and other Islanders to receive some much needed emotional support after the ‘humiliating’ betrayal.

The heart broken pageant queen’s teary break down raked in hordes of complaints from Ofcom, as viewers watched her love life crumble on national TV.

Meanwhile, plenty of Love Island fans took to Twitter to express their concern for Amy as she wept on screen.

Many pleaded for the show bosses to intervene in the situation as they worried about the star’s mental health.

One wrote: ‘I didn’t like Amy much at all but I’m scared for her mental health. This was meant to be her first relationship. Can the producers pls go and do the most to help her?’

And another chipped in: ‘Nah Amy is actually struggling someone help her please #loveisland.’

A Love Island spokesperson said: ‘We take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

‘We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

‘All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa. This means Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols.

‘Love Island holds a mirror up to relationships and all the different dynamics that go with them.’