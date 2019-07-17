Go Amy!

Love Island star Amy Hart has reportedly landed a spot on the panel for ITV’s Loose Women, just days after she quit the villa.

The 27-year-old, sensationally walked out of the dating show after having her heart broken by professional ballroom dancer, Curtis Pritchard.

Earlier this week, she appeared on Loose Women to open up about devastating televised break up.

Having impressed producers with her stint on the programme, she has been offered a guest spot on the panel.

The former air hostess is set to make her debut as a Loose Lady next Wednesday.

Speaking to The Sun, Amy expressed her excitement over the huge career move.

She said: ‘I’m so excited, I’ve been a fan of Loose Women since I was 12.

‘It’s my birthday tomorrow so this is the best present ever. I can’t wait to see the ladies next Wednesday.’

During her time on the lunchtime chat show, Amy opened up about her opinion on fellow Islander, Maura Higgins, who has cracked on with her former flame Curtis since her departure.

Chatting to Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards, Amy insited there’s no bad blood between her and the fiery Irish bombshell, Amy said: ‘Initially I didn’t warm to Maura because of her treatment to Molly and her treatment of Elma.

‘However because she’s kind, caring and funny and we’ve both travelled a lot, so we bonded over that.

‘You live in the same house as people – we did form a friendship.

‘So, then for her to once again move the goal posts to suit her situation to decide we were never friends in the first place because she wanted to get with Curtis, obviously it’s not the most ideal thing.

‘But I left on good terms with her because I want all of my friends to be happy.’