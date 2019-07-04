Love Island fans are concerned about Amy's mental wellbeing

Love Island viewers have taken to social media to voice their concerns over heartbroken Amy Hart’s mental health, after she hysterically sobbed over love rat Curtis Pritchard in last night’s episode.

The 26-year-old air hostess was left in tatters after ‘half-boyfriend’ Curtis admitted he wanted to couple up with stunning newbie Jourdan while Amy was away at Casa Amor.

During their time apart amid the programme’s ultimate test of loyalty, Amy pined for Curtis and even confessed her love for him, while the pro ballroom dancer attempted to crack on with the Essex bombshell.

Coming clean, Curtis revealed that he was having doubts about his romance with Amy, telling her he feels as though he’s been ‘lying to himself’.

Breaking down in the Beach Hut after the brutal blow, Amy tearfully spilled: ‘My whole life I’ve been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I’d found that and I thought you’d found that in me… Where do I go from here?

‘I thought I’d met my first love and The One, and it turns out I haven’t. I’m someone’s back-up plan yet again.’

After watching the emotional ordeal, hordes of viewers took to social media to air their worries for Amy’s mental state, with many urging show bosses to intervene.

One concerned fan Tweeted: ‘Poor Amy, I worry for her mental health after being made to feel so worthless. Hope the team keep a close eye on her. I cried as this just broke my heart #loveisland,’ and another added: ‘Can the producers make sure Amy is okay. I am genuinely concerned for her mental health. #loveisland.’

Another member of the public pointed out the importance of the welfare of the contestants, chipping in: ‘Genuinely concerned for Amy and Curtis’ mental health in the Villa, this is where the producers need to step in, we have already seen the horrific consequences from a lack of psychological support. #loveisland.’

Love Island came under fire for its standards of after care for reality stars, following the suicides of contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

The show faced public backlash after the tragic losses, with many calling for better psychological support to be introduced.

As a result, an updated duty of care system was put in place for this year’s cast, which is said to include enhanced psychological support, detailed conversations with cast members about the impact the show could have on their lives plus a ‘proactive aftercare package’ for when the show is over.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: ‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance. We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.

‘Also, as we are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare and we are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.’