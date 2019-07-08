Amy has reportedly quit Love Island for good after having her heart broken

Love Island star Amy Hart has reportedly quit the show and left the villa.

The news comes after the 26-year-old air hostess had her heart broken by ballroom pro, Curtis Pritchard.

During the ITV show’s Casa Amor twist, the dancing expert had his head turned by stunning newbie, Jourdan.

When Amy returned to the villa with hopes of confessing her love to him, Curtis came clean, eventually ending the relationship with his ‘half-girlfriend’.

The blonde beauty was later removed from the villa to receive emotional support amid her devastating and humiliating break up.

It has now been revealed that Amy has quit the programme for good.

A source close to Amy told The Sun: ‘It was Amy’s decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience.

‘She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn’t stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her.

‘She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren’t happy about it.’

A show insider added: ‘Amy has decided to leave the villa after she didn’t find love with Curtis.

‘She is a strong woman who knows her own mind and the show has given her the confidence to give finding love on the outside a go.’