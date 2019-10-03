The pharmacist also doesn't speak to Curtis Pritchard

Love Island‘s Anna Vakili was always one of the more outspoken ones during her time in the villa, and now she’s revealed the truth about her co-stars’ relationships in the real world too.

The 28-year-old former pharmacist has admitted there’s no love lost between quite a few of the 2019 series’ cast.

Speaking to The Sun, Anna said, ‘Let me tell you that WhatsApp group is not active at all because there are loads of people in there who don’t like each other.’

However she wouldn’t reveal who the exact people she was talking about were, adding, ‘I can’t say, I think it’s obvious from watching Love Island who doesn’t like each other.’

Anna also confessed she doesn’t speak to Maura Higgins or Curtis Pritchard any more, despite her being close with Maura – who has just signed up to Dancing On Ice – in the villa.

When asked whether the Irish stunner and the ballroom dancer were for real, she replied, ‘I don’t know I haven’t spoken to Maura.

‘I haven’t spoken to her and I don’t speak to Curtis so I don’t know.’

While she hasn’t kept in touch with Maura or Curtis, there are plenty of Love Islanders who Anna is in contact with, including couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury – who she says are the real deal.

She revealed, ‘I spoke to Molly yesterday and she said how Tommy and her are very happy at the moment – so hopefully it will last forever.’

She added, ‘It’s weird because I cross paths with some of them. I absolutely love Amy Hart, I obviously see Amber Gill and Yewande Biala a lot, because they have been at mine a lot.

‘I love Francesca Allen, and I love Harley Brash.’

In the villa, Anna was with Jordan Hames, until he suddenly dumped her out of the blue when India Reynolds came in and turned his head – despite her actually fancying Ovie Soko instead.

But Anna insists she’s very much single now.

She said, ‘I get loads of girls sending me messages.

‘I like it like that in the moment, they are girls who are inspired and who have had confidence from seeing me on there.

‘I like it like that, and I am not looking for a guy at the moment. I just need a break from them. In there everything was so mad.’