The former couple reportedly exchanged numbers

Love Island’s Anna Vakili has broken her silence on rumours she’s rekindled her romance with former Islander Sherif Lanre.

The 29-year-old and Sherif – who was kicked out of the villa after an incident with Molly-Mae Hague – reportedly ‘flirted and swapped numbers’ during a recent night out together.

But now Anna has taken to Instagram to rubbish the claims, insisting she and Sherif are ‘just friends’.

She posted to her stories: ‘Hi everyone, I just wanna comment on something that caught my eye in the paper this morning.

‘I normally ignore the rubbish that is said but I just want to clear up that me and Sherif are just friends.’

She added: ‘We’re not rekindling any type of romance, we were never really together to begin with and I just saw him and took a photo, that’s all it is. Anyway, hope you had have a great weekend.’

Reports first surfaced on Saturday that Anna and Sherif were hooking up, with a source reportedly telling the OK! ‘Sherif and Anna met up for the first time since leaving the villa.

‘The chemistry was still there and it was obvious that they were still attracted to each other.

‘Sherif and Anna flirted all night and he was even seen with his arms around her at one point.’

The source added: ‘Anna and Sherif swapped numbers and it looks like their romance could be starting back all over again.’

Sherif was booted out of the villa shortly after his arrival. Speaking of his exit at the time, he said: ‘I did kick Molly-Mae in the groin area but it was an accident and she 100 per cent was not injured afterwards.

‘She flinched and bent over to protect herself. Then she stood up and seemed fine and we started laughing about it,’ he added to The Sun.