Anton Danyluk has been forced to deny cheating on girlfriend Belle Hassan.

The Love Island star, who found love with girlfriend Belle Hassan on this year’s show, has had to speak out to deny allegations that he cheated on the 21-year-old.

The Scottish gym owner has faced allegations after a video emerged of him frolicking in a nightclub and planting a kiss on another girl.

However, it turns out that the footage of him getting intimate with the mystery brunette was actually taken years ago.

A representative for the 24-year-old has spoken out confirming that the reality star was only actually 18 years old when the video clip was taken.

‘There is a video circulating regarding our client Anton Danyluk,’ a representative for Anton told Mirror Online. ‘It was filmed when he was 18 of him kissing a girl in a nightclub.

Clarifying the content of the viral video, the representative continued: ‘The person trying to sell the video is alleging he cheated on Belle which is categorically not true – the video was six years ago!’

Anton got together with Belle about halfway through this summer’s series of Love Island, with the blonde beauty entering the villa during the programme’s iconic tumultuous Casa Amor week.

Since leaving the show, the hunky Scotsman has spoken about his relationship with the freelance makeup artist, saying that the pair are ‘taking it slow’ when it comes to moving things forward in their relationship.

‘Everyone’s saying this ‘making it official’ as if we’ve been in a relationship for so long,’ Anton told new! Magazine.

‘I’m very much a realist,’ he continued. ‘We’ve still got a bit of dating to do on the outside before we know if it’s going to work. But we’re both on the same page, which is important.

‘We haven’t [done bits],’ he added. ‘When we’ve seen each other we’ve been tired and gone straight to bed. We’re taking it slow, it’s very PG’.