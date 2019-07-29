Poor Anton 💔

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk has revealed the truth behind the mystery illness that resulted in him being rushed out of the villa earlier this month.

The Scottish hunk was absent from an episode of the ITV dating show two weeks ago after falling ill and spending a night away from the iconic Spanish holiday home.

Now, having been booted off the show in the last dumping ahead of the final, Anton has dished the details on his bout of illness.

He explained: ‘I had a bit of a fever and I went to see the medic, and basically they just wanted to send me to hospital to double check everything.

‘It turned out I was a little bit dehydrated.’

Speaking to The Sun, the 24-year-old gym owner added: ‘I was drinking loads of water, but I must stress that ITV checked you are drinking enough every single day, they check you once and then again at dinner time.

‘The problem was I was training in the heat, and I was drinking a lot of coffee, so it was just overnight they had to rehydrate me and put a drip in me.’

Describing his time away from the villa and his close co-star pals, Anton confessed it felt great to return to his reality TV home.

‘With regards to me going back it was amazing, it gave me time to miss everyone in that period of time.

‘You take it for granted even the beds, the beds are more comfy and I missed my bed.

‘And in the villa it feels like my home, I felt like part of the furniture, so was soon as I left it felt weird and I was just dying to get back.’