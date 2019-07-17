Poor Anton

Love Island star Anton Danyluk was forced to leave the villa after falling ill.

The Scottish hunk will not appear in tonight’s episode of the ITV dating show, having spent the night away from the villa after coming down with a mystery illness during the day.

Reps for the programme have not disclosed the cause or diagnosis of Anton’s ailments, but have confirmed the 24-year-old gym owner will return to our screens in tomorrow night’s episode.

The cheeky lad has had a seemingly tough time on the Island during the past week, massively falling out with beau, Belle.

The make-up artist exploded with rage when Anton failed to kiss her during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie and opted to plant a smooch Kardashian-esque Anna instead.

READ MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Anton previously landed himself in hot water with the ladies of the villa, when he gave his number out to a pretty cashier when he and the boys headed out for a shopping challenge.

He and Belle had a fiery showdown during a trip to the Love Island Nightclub later in the episode, furiously rowing with one another.

Drams.

Anton is not the first member of this year’s Love Island cast who has departed the villa to receive help and support from telly bosses, with heartbroken international flight attendant Amy Hart temporarily removing herself from the vicinity to receive psychiatric support.

She was left devastated when she was dumped by ex half-boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard, and was reportedly whisked away to receive therapy a total of a dozen times.

After the gutting break up, she decided to permanently quit the show for the sake of her own mental health.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the blonde beauty said: ‘I had therapy 12 times in the villa. But I’ve come out stronger. I deserve a man who loves me for who I am.’