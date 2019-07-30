THIS is how Anton responded to Molly-Mae’s ‘tactical’ snub

Let's hope they don't run into each other any time soon...

After a summer of drama Love Island finally came to an end last night, with relatively new couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea being crowned the show’s lucky winners.

And while some of the other finalists were understandably disappointed at missing out on the £50,000 prize money (with a particularly savage reaction from one islander), there’s one contestant who has responded to being snubbed.

Dumped islander Anton Danyluk has reacted to being thrown out of the villa just 24 hours before the champions of the series were announced.

Sunday’s episode saw the five remaining semi-finalist couples – Amber and Greg, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India, Maura and Curtis and Belle and Anton – vote for which couple they thought should be eliminated from the villa, meaning that only four of the five couples would go ahead to the final.

The vote led to the Scottish star and his Love Island partner Belle Hassan being having to leave the villa, after Tommy and Molly-Mae branded them the least compatible couple.

And it seems as though Anton is still furious at the savage decision, because he has apparently un-followed social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague on Instagram.

While the season runner-up, who came second in the show with boyfriend Tommy Fury, still follows the Scottish gym own on the social media site, he has decided to take a break from the blonde beauty’s feed.

‘One person who is pleased that Molly-Mae didn’t win the £50k is Anton after she decided to vote him off,’ a source told The Sun.

‘He unfollowed her as soon as he left the villa and has been telling friends he doesn’t like her at all and neither does Belle.

‘Both him and Belle say it’s down to Molly that they missed out on the final – they are convinced she was tactical and eliminated them because she felt they were a threat to them.’

That’s going to make for an awkward reunion at Christmas…