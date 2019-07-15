AS IF Arabella told Amy THIS

Love Island star Amy Hart has revealed that fellow Islander Arabella Chi told her that the public ‘hated’ her when she arrived in the villa from the outside world.

Stunning bombshell Arabella joined the ITV dating show mid way through the series and dished the outside information to her castmates, who had been cut off from the outside world ever since the series began.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Amy explained how villa newbies like Arabella filled them in on the gossip from the outside world and gave them an insight into how the public were perceiving each Islander, despite being told by producers to not let anything slip.

The 26-year-old air hostess revealed: ‘They gave their perspective, They weren’t supposed to and they got told off for it. Arabella led me to believe that I was absolutely hated, and I may have been at the time, so I feel so lucky to have come out to so much support.’

Sussex girl Amy quit the villa in a shock exit last week, after having her heart well and truly broken by professional ballroom dancer, Curtis Pritchard.

Amy continued to say that she was blown away by the amount of support she received from fans after her dramatic villa departure.

She also confirmed that she had received a dozen bouts of psychological mentoring throughout the testing time.

She confessed: ‘I had therapy 12 times in the villa – but I’ve come out stronger.’

Appearing on Love Island’s spin off show, Aftersun, the stunning pageant queen went on to sing the praises of the programme’s production team for the help they offered her during her gutting split.

Speaking to host Caroline Flack, she said: ‘I cannot stress how much I was supported from all the production team and also my fellow Islanders.

‘Although it is amazing to go back home, I can’t think of a better place to go through my first heartbreak than in there.’