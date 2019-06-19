She's gorge!

Model Arabella Chi is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa.

With the dust only just settling following Joe and Elma leaving, the beauty is set to send even more shockwaves through the Spanish villa this week.

Viewers could be in for more Maura-style drama as Arabella, 28, has admitted she’s determined to find herself a man and isn’t prepared to just go for the single guys.

‘So I would definitely talk to the girls first,’ Arabella, who once dated Charlie Frederick, said.

‘In an ideal world I would like to take them out of the villa so they can tell me where they are at.

‘It’s the nature of the show that you have to tread on toes. I’m not going to go for the single guys because they’re not for me. If a guy is giving me a half way in, I’ll keep trying.’

But when it comes to loyalty, Londoner Arabella – who says her eyes and bum are her best features – insisted her head would never be turned if she was in a couple.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘If I’ve coupled up, it means I know what I want. Yes, I have cheated and been cheated on. I’ve only ever been loyal in one relationship which was my last relationship.

‘In that relationship I would never look anywhere else.’

She went on: ‘It all comes down to respect. When it’s on and off with someone, as it has been before you never have that respect.’

Speaking about who she thinks she’ll get on well with, the model named Instagram influencer Molly-Mae and Irish beauty Maura.

She added, ‘I think it’s also the job thing, I get on with people I can relate too. Especially Molly-Mae.’

As well as modelling for the likes of G Star and appearing on a billboard in London, Arabella has appeared as an Amazonian in Justice League and Wonderwoman.

Watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm