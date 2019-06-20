Potential drama pending

Love Island viewers are convinced that villa newbie Arabella Chi is the ex girlfriend of fellow Islander Curtis Pritchard.

Bombshell Arabella is set to head in to the ITV dating show tonight, with a sneak peek of her entrance being teased during last night’s episode.

In the clip, pro ballroom dancer Curtis can be seen whipping off his hat and sunglasses in disbelief as stunning model Arabella struts in, leaving fans thinking the pair may have a prior connection.

Many eagle eyed viewers took to Twitter to speculate the relationship between Arabella and Curtis, who is currently exclusively coupled up with air hostess Amy Hart.

One cheekily penned: ‘Arabella is definitely one of Curtis’ exes and I am LIVING for the potential sh**storm #LoveIsland,’ while another chipped in: ‘New Girl Arabella is 🔥, the way Curtis reacted makes me think he knows her👀 #LoveIsland.’

Meanwhile a third seemed very keen for their guess to be true, hoping social media sensation Arabella would bring some drama to the villa, writing: ‘prayyingggg the new girl is Curtis’s ex or something by his reaction, let’s stir the pot a bit ☠️.’

Despite the rumours, some fans were quick to nip the idea that the new girl is Curtis’ former flame in the bud.

One pointed out the real identity of Curtis’ former dance partner and ex girlfriend, Emily: ‘The girl going in is Arabella a model from London and Curtis’s ex is Emily Baker who he used to dance with :)’

Later another fan shared a old snap of the professional boogie-er with his actual ex girlfriend, joking: ‘Mmmm is this the new girl before surgery?! 😭😂 @LoveIsland #Curtis #Arabella.’

Then another rational watcher highlighted there may be other explanations for Curtis’ baffled expression: ‘deffo not curtis’ ex, thinking they’ve just placed the new girl in, no big entrance or anything and curtis goes outside and notices there’s a random in the garden and that’s why he’s shocked… maybe…? 🤷🏻♀️.’

So is Arabella Curtis’ ex bae? Will she turn his head? Or will he stay totes loyal to Amy?