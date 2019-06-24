Probably the hottest couple ever

Love Island bombshell Arabella Chi’s ex boyfriend is hunky Royal Marine turned personal trainer to the stars, Jay Copley.

The stunning, blonde model, 28, was with Jay, who is a celeb personal trainer, until February this year, The Sun has revealed.

The fitness pro has trained stars including Ellie Goulding, David Beckham and X Factor judge Ayda Field at prestige gym chain, Barry’s Bootcamp.

The hot couple were even serious enough to own a King Charles cavalier puppy together.

Speaking to the publication, a source revealed: ‘Jay and Arabella made the perfect couple.

‘Aesthetically, they’re two near perfect specimens, and strangers used to compliment them on how good-looking they were.

♠️ A post shared by Jay Copley (@jaycopley) on Dec 2, 2018 at 5:10am PST

‘They are both really into health and fitness. Arabella doesn’t really drink, and enjoyed hanging out with her posh pals in London.

‘They broke earlier this year, but said they’d try and stay friends although understandably Jay isn’t loving see his ex on TV every night.’

Arabella is also linked to former Love Island lad Charlie Frederick, who was left fuming when she first appeared in the villa last week.

Taking to social media, 23-year-old model Charlie shared a series of screen grabs from recent chats with Arabella, claiming the pair were an item just days before she headed on to the ITV show.

Addressing his followers, a very confused Charlie penned: ‘Right so this is an absolute madness for me.

Finding out that a person I’m seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had. I feel like I have to air these screen shots because I feel like I’ve been completely mugged off.

‘I’m truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead actually going into Love Island.

‘Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screen shots are all within the last 2 weeks. I’m truly gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS.’