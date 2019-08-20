That's one hot couple

Love Island stars Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson have confirmed their romance by going Instagram official.

The reality stars, who appeared on separate series of the ITV dating show took to the social media platform yesterday to share an adorable snap.

Posing side by side twinning in matching white outfits, the love birds can be seen smouldering for the camera and clutching large glasses of white wine.

Captioning the snap, 28-year-old model Arabella gushed over younger beau Wes, 21, penning: ‘Delicious Evening With A Delicious Human ❣️.’

Meanwhile the blonde bombshell’s hunky new boyfriend posted the same photo, captioning it: ‘It was raining so I brought my ‘umbrella’…😂🤪 if you know you know… #LoveIsland (flash doing bits to my eyes lolllll) 😂.’

Plenty of the pair’s Love Island cast mates quickly reacted to the romantic upload, with series five lad Tom Walker writing: ‘Well aren’t you two a good looking pair! 🔥,’ and series four hottie Josh Denzel chipping in: ‘Insta official yeah 👀.’

This comes as Wes’ ex girlfriend Meghan Barton Hanson opened up about their relationship during her appearance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Getting honest about their break up, Love Island mega-babe Megan revealed that Wes began sending saucy messages to another girl during the separation.

Revealing all to the show’s celebrity dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, the 25-year-old glamour model confessed: ‘Cracks started to appear [in the relationship].

‘I thought we had this future, like he spoke to me about kids and marriage and it came on the radio that he was sexting another Love Island contestant.

‘He said they weren’t sexting they were talking about cuddling but I just feel completely stupid and betrayed.’