Love Island star Belle Hassan has made a shock confession about her relationship with ex villa boyfriend, Anton Danyluk.

The blonde beauty has revealed she and the hunky Scottish gym owner have spoken every day since they called time on their relationship last month.

The pair found romance on the fifth season of the reality smash hit which aired this summer, but failed to go the distance, splitting just weeks after the show’s grand finale.

But now it seems as though a break may have done the world of good for the pair’s love life, as 21-year-old Belle has admitted that they are getting on better than ever, confessing she wouldn’t rule out giving things another go.

Dishing the details, Belle said: ‘We were going three days at a time without speaking, but now we probably speak more than we ever did.

‘I think it’s because there’s no pressure. We can just get on how we did before.

‘We’re friends and talk every day, he’ll ring me up to see how I’m doing.

‘He just got caught up with everything, like fame and going out. He wanted to party, party, party and I think he just forgot about me a little bit. That’s fine, I understand that.’

Hinting that a romantic reunion may be on the cards in the future, she continued to tell The Sun: ‘I have so much love and respect for Anton.

‘He’s helped change my life and we’ve gone through so much together.

‘Maybe when our schedules die down there will be something there. You never know. Everything’s such a whirlwind.

‘We said let’s wait and see what happens in a couple of months.’

Fingers crossed!