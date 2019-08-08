Love Island star Belle Hassan has admitted her famous father, Tamer Hassan, helped her land a spot on the show.

The 21-year-old make-up artist from Bromley entered the 2019 villa after successfully winning the heart of Scottish hunk, Anton Danyluk in Casa Amor.

After a turbulent first few weeks of romance, Belle and Anton missed out on a spot in the Love Island finale.

Now, the blonde beauty has admitted her film star dad pulled strings to get her onto the show, which had 80,000 hopeful applicants this year.

She said: ‘I had a conversation with my dad and he asked me if I wanted to do the show.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Speaking to Closer magazine, she continued to explain: ‘I didn’t really think much of it and before I knew it one of his friends [got me in contact] with someone at ITV and then I did the audition and started the application process.’

Tamer, 51, is best known for starring in films such as Football Factory and The Business and has also appeared on smash hit series, Game Of Thrones.

MORE: Love Island’s Greg O’Shea skips serious surgery to spend more time with beau Amber Gill

Describing the moment Anton met his new beau Belle’s dad after their dramatic fall outs in the villa, he said: ‘He’s a big guy, first and foremost. Yeah he was absolutely fine with me.

‘He’s welcomed me into his home, he’s obviously understood that those things got blown out of proportion.

‘To me he was absolutely welcoming, he said I’ve got a place in his home and her mum offered me dinner.

‘So I think it’s all been forgotten about just now.’