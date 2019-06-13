Love Island bosses ‘desperate to cover up why Sherif was axed from show’

Fans want to know why the 20-year-old left the villa

Love Island bosses are desperate to cover up the reasons behind Sherif Lanre’s shock departure earlier this week, it’s been claimed.

The semi-pro rugby player, 20, was given the boot from the show after breaking villa rules, but it’s still unclear which rules he broke.

The rules include no smoking inside the villa or villa gardens, no nudity, no unprotected sex, no outside communication and no solo sex acts.

According to reports, bosses are desperately trying to conceal the reason because they fear it could harm the show’s reputation.

Love Island is said to rake in around £25 million in ad revenue.

The Sun reports senior execs have demanded complete secrecy, while producers have hired security to prevent his family from speaking about it.

A source told the newspaper: ‘Love Island is a moneymaking machine and ITV aren’t taking any chances in adding fuel to the fire by revealing any scandalous details.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

They added: ‘There is extra pressure this year and producers have remind everyone taking part to be extra careful.

‘All contestants have been told they can speak to anyone at any time if they are feeling under strain but have also been reminded of the rules they signed up to.’

Sherif is yet to comment on why he was given the boot, but he did break his silence yesterday to brush off the drama and speculation surrounding his exit to say, ‘It is what it is.’

He shared on Instagram: ‘Thank you to everyone for the support I’ve come back to. I appreciate you all. For anyone wondering, I’m all good.’

On Tuesday, the show put out a cryptic statement that simply said: ‘After breaking the villa rules, Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.’

Sherif added: ‘In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

‘I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

‘I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.’