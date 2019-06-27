The girls' behaviour drew almost 200 complaints

Love Island has been bombarded with fresh Ofcom complaints over Anna and Amber’s treatment of Danny.

The girls sparked almost 200 complaints to the broadcasting watchdog following a fiery confrontation with the model earlier this week.

The girls rounded on Danny after he chose to couple up with Arabella Chi over Yewande, who was then was axed from the show.

But fans soon took to Twitter to criticise their behaviour, with some calling the pair ‘pathetic’.

One viewer tweeted: ‘The girls on #loveisland are actually so pathetic.’

A second said, ‘Anna is 28? Acting like a 14 year old, get a grip you daft b***h.’

While a third tweeted, ‘Nah all these girls can get right in the bin. Acting like it’s year 9 science. Embarrassing.’

It comes as a TV insider said producers have now had to step in and warn the islanders about their behaviour.

They told The Sun: ‘There has been a lot of backbiting and bitching this series and the producers realised viewers were starting to really notice.

‘So earlier in the week the execs came into the villa for a ‘briefing’ with the contestants and told them they were to rein it in.

‘The message seems to have been ignored by them all given their behaviour on Tuesday night.’

Ofcom said they’re currently assessing the complaints.

Watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm