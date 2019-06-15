Surely not?!

Love Island fans went wild over Maura Higgins when she entered the villa and shook things up on Thursday night. But now the show is being called into question after it was revealed she and Tommy Fury are looked after by the SAME management. So could it be a fix?

The Irish beauty immediately set her sights on the boxer and made no secret of the fact they had a ‘connection’ much to the dismay of his current island partner, Molly Mae.

And while fans initially LOVED the drama – even claiming she had ‘single handedly saved the series’ – now they’re dubious as to whether Maura and Tommy’s connection is real.

‘The show is rigged. Maura and Tommy are under the same management. They’ve defo met before,‘ one fan of the show tweeted after noticing the pair are both represented by Off Limits Entertainment – who also look after ex-islander Chris Hughes.