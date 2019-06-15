Surely not?!
Love Island fans went wild over Maura Higgins when she entered the villa and shook things up on Thursday night. But now the show is being called into question after it was revealed she and Tommy Fury are looked after by the SAME management. So could it be a fix?
The Irish beauty immediately set her sights on the boxer and made no secret of the fact they had a ‘connection’ much to the dismay of his current island partner, Molly Mae.
And while fans initially LOVED the drama – even claiming she had ‘single handedly saved the series’ – now they’re dubious as to whether Maura and Tommy’s connection is real.
READ MORE: WHY THE LOVE ISLAND VIEWERS ARE THREATENING TO SWITCH OFF
‘The show is rigged. Maura and Tommy are under the same management. They’ve defo met before,‘ one fan of the show tweeted after noticing the pair are both represented by Off Limits Entertainment – who also look after ex-islander Chris Hughes.
Another said: ‘Tommy and Maura are signed with the same management company and we are all expected to believe this whole entire show isn’t fixed
#loveisland’
Given that Maura made a beeline for hunky Tommy within minutes of arriving in the villa, some viewers called the whole thing a ‘set up’.
‘They’ll be creating a showmance any minute,’ they added.
Tommy’s not the only one who might have had a connection with Maura before the show. Curtis Pritchard also confessed to sliding into her DM’s.
Despite being coupled up with Amy Hart, Curtis told his fellow islanders that he’d tried to make a move on the ring girl at the beginning of the year.
‘Maura, if that’s her name, I messaged her on Instagram one time saying she was really good looking. It was the start of this year,’ he told Danny Williams. ‘And she never replied to me.’
AWKS!