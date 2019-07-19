Looking good!

Former Love Island star Cara De La Hoyde stunned fans when she stripped down for an entirely nude holiday snap earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, the toned, tanned reality stunner, who appeared on Love Island series two back in 2016, ditched her swimsuit as she sat poolside.

Wearing nothing but a chic straw sunhat and covering her modesty with some tactically placed arms and legs, the mum-of-one looked every inch a holiday goddess.

Captioning the snap, Cara thanked her mum for her sensational figure, jokily penning: ‘Birthday suit from @debbiedelahoyde 😏.’

Gushing over the sizzling upload, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented: ‘Jesus 💕.’

While hordes of Cara’s loyal supporters chipped in, with one swooning: ‘Bloody hell and you have had a baby look bloody stunning 💗💗.’

Cara, who shares one-year-old son Freddie with her Love Island beau Nathan Massey, married her fellow reality telly victor last month in a secret wedding.

With news of the ceremony low-key, the day after the wedding a spokesperson for the loved up pair announced: ‘I can confirm that the couple have got married in a beautiful ceremony yesterday. They were surrounded by family and friends and are still elated after their special day.’

The couple finally tied the knot after dating on and off since they won Love Island, having welcomed baby Freddie in December 2017.

Previously speaking out about their wedding plans ahead of the special day, Cara and Nathan confirmed that their little one would play a special role.

‘Fred will be a big part of it. We’re not sure about other page boys and flower girls as we want it to be quite small and intimate, and we’re allowing everyone to bring their kids anyway.’