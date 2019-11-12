Proving that they are actual family goals, Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have been sharing snaps from their Thailand holiday with son Freddie-George.

The couple – who tied the knot in June – are currently in the Southeast Asian country with little Freddie, one, and if their holiday pictures are anything to go by they’re living their best lives.

Among the snaps Cara, 28, and 27-year-old Nathan posted on Instagram was one seriously cute family shot of the three of them against the Thai sunset. Another showed Freddie splashing about in the pool, which Cara captioned, ‘I think Fred likes Phuket.’

Nathan gushed that his family made him feel ‘gifted’, before posting a picture from their day exploring. He wrote alongside it, ‘TLC were wrong… you should go chasing waterfalls. What a morning! I love you Thailand.’

But one of the funniest snaps from their trip has to be Fred showing off his wild curls thanks to the tropical Thai weather. Nathan added, ‘All this humidity has gone straight to Fred’s head… literally #justlandedinphuket.’

When CelebsNow caught up with the couple earlier this year they revealed how travelling has changed since becoming a family of three. Nathan said, ‘He’s so well behaved. On a recent trip he was a bit of a pest on the way but he slept all the way home. Fred loves the water and now he’s running we get no break because we have to constantly follow him to make sure he doesn’t fall in.’

And Cara added, ‘We get time to ourselves in the evenings where we can snuggle up and watch a film.’

Cara and Nathan, who won the 2016 series of Love Island, recently launched a family YouTube channel with Fred. Clips uploaded to the channel so far include Fred’s obsession with dinosaurs, Nathan collecting Cara’s engagement ring and their trip to Legoland.