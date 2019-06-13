Flack's been flaunting some serious side boob

Love Island’s Caroline Flack shared an insanely sexy snap on Instagram today, posing almost naked by the pool during a sun soaked getaway to Ibiza.

Taking to social media to share some insights of her latest sunny vacay with fans, 29-year-old Caz can be seen baring all during a day of sunbathing.

Posing in the garden of her luxury Ibiza villa in nothing but a tiny pair of bikini bottoms and a pair of dark black sunglasses, the Love Island lady clearly isn’t shy when it comes flaunting her fab figure.

Almost flashing the entirety of her perky assets for her two million followers, Caz looks entirely care free.

In another holiday upload, the telly star can be seen lounging in the water, avoiding tan lines and going topless again.

Captioning the shot, the reality host thanked her pals for the rejuvenating trip, writing: ‘It’s amazing how a few days with the loveliest friends can make you feel back to your old self …’

Caroline’s seemingly much needed hol comes days after it was revealed that Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague was photographed on a cosy date night with Flack’s former flame, Bradley Simmonds.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The stunning influencer, 20, was spotted holding hands with personal trainer Bradley, 25, back in February, around the same time he was rumoured to be dating Caroline.

Caroline reportedly grew close to trainer Bradley earlier this year and the pair ended up dating.

At the time a source revealed: ‘Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they’ve fallen head over heels and they’re now dating.

‘After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it’s still early days.’

The insider went on to tell The Sun: ‘They make each other laugh, and he’s a really nice guy.

‘All her mates approve. Everyone’s over the moon for Caroline – she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time!’

Although they are thought to have dated the same man, Caroline and Molly-Mae are yet to meet, with another source saying: ‘Molly-Mae has dated Bradley but has never previously met Caroline.’