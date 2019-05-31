Flack revealed some raunchy details about the villa!

The beginning of Love Island 2019 is so imminent we can practically already hear the screams of ‘I’ve got a text!’

With the iconic Spanish villa all set and ready to welcome 12 sexy new singletons to the island of lurrrve, the show’s host Caroline Flack gave a grand tour of what’s soon to be the most talked about location in showbiz.

Appearing on today’s instalment of This Morning, Caz treated presenter Alison Hammond to a look round the villa, teasing the most exciting changes to the luxury vacay pad.

The 39-year-old revealed there is a treasure chest full of raunchy surprises hidden in the hideaway- the place where couples can go to spend a night of alone time if they’re lucky enough.

She said: ‘In the Hideaway this year there is a secret compartment, and they won’t know – they have to find it.

‘There are some sexy treats in there.’

Caroline went on to explain how the hot tub had been tactically moved to the villa’s private bedroom to encourage lovers to enjoy a steamy evening together.

She continued: ‘Before it was beside the pool and it wasn’t very private. So we’ve moved the hottub to by the Hideaway, it’s meant for two people not for eight so hopefully it will be used more!’

Hilarious Alison then went on to question Caroline on some of the Islanders’ slang that could be catching on this year, with the telly star defining the meaning of the phrase ‘breadcrumbing’.

She said: ‘Bread-crumbing. It’s like when you leave tiny bits of crumbs for people to lead them on and then they pie you off at the end.

‘So like, ‘stop bread-crumbing me’. I’ve been bread-crumbed a few times!’

Hilair, we hope that one catches on.