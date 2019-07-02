The pair put on a VERY flirty display

Love Island host Caroline Flack and axed contestant Tom Walker were seen getting very close as they performed karaoke together at the show’s spin off after party on Sunday.

Following his appearance on Love Island Aftersun on Sunday night, Tom snuggled up to Caroline as they partied the night away at the post-show bash.

Wrapping his arms around the 39-year-old presenter, Tom, 29, stood behind her as the two of them re-enacted a scene from the movie, Titanic.

Swaying to the theme tune of the 1997 film, My Heart Will Go On, Caroline instructed the hunky Manchester model on how to recreate the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet moment.

In the footage, she can be heard saying: ‘You’ve got to put your arms out.’

Tom then does as he’s told, before nuzzling his face into Caroline’s neck.

Unlucky-in-love Caroline later took to Instagram to share another post in which she apologised for ‘hogging’ the stage during the singing session.

She wrote: ‘Hands up if hogged the mic in karaoke in the team karaoke last night…sorry guys.’

The wild evening came just days after former villa lad Tom was dumped from the ITV dating show thanks to a vote from his fellow cast mates.

During his time on the programme, he came to blows with partner Maura Higgins in a series of explosive rows.

The feisty Irish bombshell kicked off after she overheard Tom wondering if she would be ‘all mouth’ during a night in the hideaway.

Maura screamed at Tom again after he described her as ‘attention seeking’ and ‘cringey’ behind her back.

Appearing on This Morning yesterday, Tom gave his two cents on the situation, telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ‘It was “lad banter” gone wrong. I didn’t think she would go that mad. I thought she might have taken it a little bit more on the chin. I knew she’d heard, that’s why I had to repeat it.’

He continued: ‘I thought, “What have I said?” and there was no going back or lying and I had to just say, “Yeah, that’s what I said”. If I had have said it to her, I think she would’ve reacted differently. It was saying it to the boys that got her fired up.’