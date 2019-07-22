AWKWARD

Love Island fans took to social media last night to point out Caroline Flack’s ‘frosty’ behaviour towards dumped Islander Francesca during her appearance on Aftersun.

Having been booted out of the villa, Essex girl Francesca took to our screens on the Love Island spin off show last night, coming face to face with host Caroline for an interview.

But fans of the show noticed that the 39-year-old presenter didn’t seem to be acting too friendly towards Francesca, snubbing her for a hug at the end of the chat and running straight to the other side of the studio.

Taking to social media, viewers speculated that the awkward encounter was down to the fact that Francesca once branded Caroline a ‘dirty peado’, according to a resurfaced Tweet.

The 23-year-old clothing store manager allegedly yelled the cruel slur at Caroline, during a day out at Wireless festival back in 2012.

The nasty taunt came after it was reported that Caz was dating One Direction star, Harry Styles, who was 17-years-old at the time, while she was far older than him at 31.

The claims of Francesca’s shocking comment are detailed in a Tweet posted by her friend, Paigey Banks, seven years ago.

The post read: ‘Highligh of the dayyy seeing Caroline Flack and calling herrr a dirtyy pedo withhhh @francesca_allen hahaha.’

Speaking out about the uncovered social media upload, a rep for Francesca told The Sun: ‘This was a historic tweet that has not come from Francesca directly.

‘She would be mortified if she was judged based on the actions of a 16 year old friend.’

Caroline previously wrote about being called a ‘paedophile’ in public in her autobiography, Storm In A C Cup.’

She penned: ‘It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning. And once that was out, it was open season.

‘After that, anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me “paedophile” and “pervert”.’

Defending her and the pop star’s age gap, she added: ‘I’ve never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time.

‘Although it was just a bit of fun we decided it was best to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell.’