Newbies are coming!

Love Island’s annual twist of second villa, Casa Amor, is on the horizon and 12 new sexy singletons are waiting in the wings to turn heads and cause some drama among the current couples.

Every year, this shock challenge sees the male contestants torn from their lady loves and plonked in a separate villa called Casa Amor, where a horde stunning bombshells await them.

Meanwhile, a bunch of fit boys move in to the villa with the female contestants.

Although this series is set to shake things up, reportedly sending the ladies to Casa Amor instead.

This ultimate test of loyalty is sure to ruffle some feathers, with Islanders of previous years suffering some major emotional breakdowns over the whole situation.

Who could forget the time Dani Dyer was left in floods of tears after seeing footage of bae Jack Fincham’s ex flame strutting into the new house?

How about when feisty Georgia Steel’s partner Josh Denzel returned to the villa besotted with new love interest Kaz Crossley?

Such dramz!

So, with six stunning girls and six hunky guys set to hit our screens, here’s a look at the Casa Amor line-up!

The girls

Lavena Back from Croydon

Age: 23

Occupation: Business developer

‘I’m confident and I’m ready for love. I’ve been on my own for four years so whoever I meet in there I will fall for. I needed a while to get over my last relationship and really enjoy myself before I could commit to someone. But now I’m very much ready.’

Nabila Badda from London

Age: 29

Occupation: Hostess

‘I’m exciting, bubbly and I’m feisty enough that if I want something I’ll go for it. Also I’ve got that exotic look that I think the villa is missing. My family are from Morocco and there hasn’t been an Arabian Princess in the villa yet this year! I’ll get on well with the boys and want to meet a guy that I can be best friends with, have a laugh with but also have cuddles in the evening with.’

Joanna Chimonides from London

Age: 22

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

‘My three best personality traits are that I’m empathetic, I’m very bubbly so people feel comfortable around me and I’m intriguing. I look like the type to be stuck up but actually I’m nice! My worst personality traits are that I’m impulsive – I act on emotions when I should take a step back and think instead of reacting straight away. My honesty can also be a downfall, I’m far too honest and sometimes I should keep my mouth shut.’

Belle Hassan from Bromley

Age: 21

Occupation: Make-up artist

‘I’m fun, I’m funny and I’m flirty. Hopefully I’ll liven things up a bit, I’m looking to make everyone laugh and want to bring a new dynamic to the villa and have some fun. I would give myself a solid 8 or 9.I get a lot of compliments on my eyes and my boobs.’

Jourdan Riane from Essex

Age: 24

Occupation: Model and actress

‘I can be impulsive, impatient and stubborn. They’re very rare but I can be all of those. I’m very understanding, something I’ve trained myself to be. I’m very chilled and go with the flow, and I’m a good listener.’

Maria Wild from Cheltenham

Age: 22

Occupation: VIP host

‘I am clingy, I am emotional and I am loving. Once I’m attached to someone, I’m very much attached.

‘I’m quite passionate – whatever it is I am doing, I’m very all or nothing. Like I said, I’m very loving. I really do care about other people a lot. I’m very close to my family, that’s very important to me. I can be quite stubborn, I am an only child so I often expect to get my own way and I’m quite bossy.’

The boys

Stevie Bradley from Isle of Man

Age: 21

Occupation: Student

‘I am a cheerful, happy, charming, funny bloke. I don’t take myself too seriously. I’m chilled and try to get on with everyone. I’m charming, friendly and laid back. In terms of bad traits, I’m very disorganised, I’ve got no filter and I’m an overthinker.’

Marvin Brooks from Bournemouth

Age: 29

Occupation: Personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer

‘I am strongly opinionated and very competitive. I’ve always been good at sports and without sounding big headed I’ve always done OK with the opposite sex, so coming up against the other good looking lads will definitely test me.’

Dennon Lewis from Watford

Age: 22

Occupation: Pro footballer

‘I’m quite pointed and I’ve got decent banter. I do have a short temper at times, I’m not great in the mornings, and I get annoyed with people that have bad hygiene. I’d say that I’m funny, energetic, I’m very positive and I have decent banter. That’s what you need in the villa.’

George Rains from Essex

Age: 22

Occupation: Builder

‘I’m chilled out, funny and I’ve got a lot of positive energy to bring. The last few months I’ve been staying in, saving up, working out and being boring so I’m looking for a bit of excitement. I’m a solid 7.5 – people compliment me on my jawline.’

Dan Rose from Nuneaton

Age: 21

Occupation: Bathroom salesman

‘I’m a cheeky lad, I’m confident and I reckon I’ve got the gift of the gab. I would say I’m a 10 but… I should be modest so I’ll say 9. I think I’m good looking, I get told I am anyway.’

Ovie Soko from London

Age: 28

Occupation: Pro basketball player

‘I adapt very well to everything – I left home at 16 to chase my dreams as a basketball player and since then have lived in six different countries and come across different people and cultures. Also, I’m laidback and I don’t take myself too seriously. My less attractive traits are that I like things the way I like them, I’m opinionated – if I have an opinion I’ll say my piece. I’m a straight shooter who is honest and have been told sometimes that I can be too honest. Plus I’m a competitor, it comes with my job, it’s built into my DNA.’