It's back!

A huge shake up is set to hit the contestants of Love Island next week, as second villa, Casa Amor returns for the annual splitting of the couples.

The yearly test of Love Island loyalty is rumoured to be kicking off next week, with 12 new Islanders heading on to the show while the sexes are split into two different houses.

Every series the smash hit ITV dating show sees the lads of the villa torn from their lady loves, heading off to separate abode, Casa Amor, where six new girls await.

Meanwhile the gals are left in the original villa and are joined by six new hunky guys.

But in a shock twist, it has been reported that it is in fact the female contestants who will pack their bags and head off to Casa Amor this time.

A source told The Sun : ‘In an epic plot twist the female Islanders will head to Casa Amor while the boys stay put at the main villa.

‘The finer details are still being discussed with producers but the plan is for all the Islanders to leave the main villa in four Land Rovers.

‘The girls will travel to Casa Amor but the boys will be redirected back to the villa.’

The arrival of Casa Amor is sure to cause drama, having caused some serious stirs in previous years.

Series four winner Dani Dyer was left in floods of tears when she was given the chance to watch footage of boyfriend Jack Fincham reuniting with his ex bae in the other house.

And who could forget the moment when feisty Georgia Steel’s man Josh Denzel returned with new found love, Kaz Crossley, leaving G totally fuming?!