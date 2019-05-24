Jada has also been dropping some major hints she's gearing up for the villa

This year’s season of Love Island is set to star plus size contestants in a bid to make the show more diverse.

Producers have reportedly cast model Jada Sezer, a 30-year-old mental health campaigner and curvy model, for the fifth series of the ITV2 show.

An insider said of previous the series: ‘Previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity among contestants.

‘This year producers are determined to have more variation among the Islanders.’

The source told The Sun that Jada will be ‘perfect’ because she is passionate about body positivity and even appeared on daytime TV in her underwear before running the London Marathon.

Love Island bosses are keen to make the show more varied and include different body shapes after coming under pressure from critics.

Sources added that ‘sexy singles come in all shapes and sizes’ and that including curvier contestants is a ‘great move’.

The show has come under intense scrutiny recently following the suicide of two of its former contestants, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Contestants will now receive a ‘comprehensive after care package’ and therapy after coming out of the villa.

More: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcome first child together

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: ‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance.

‘We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails.

‘Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.’

More: All the rumoured contestants heading in the 2019 Love Island villa

On top of that, each islander will be given social media and financial management training to help them tackle their sudden cashflow and attention online.

Mike Thalassatis, 26, who was on the third series, killed himself in March.

In June of last year, Sophie Gradon, 32, also took her own life after appearing on series 2.