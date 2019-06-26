It feels like we’ve only just recovered from last night’s drama filled episode of Love Island as things kicked off between Danny, Anna and Amber following Yewande’s dramatic exit on Monday night.

But it looks like it’s set to continue with the Love Island fans left wondering just how the villa would react to the latest challenge.

Tonight’s episode will see them find out about the public’s thoughts on their relationships through fan’s tweets.

In each round, Lucie or Anton will read out a viewer’s tweet but it will have a number of words blanked out. If the couples think they know the right answer, they can buzz in and take a guess.

Some of the tweets already look like they won’t be taking it easy on Molly Mae and the cracks are beginning to show.

Struggling with the idea that the public think she’s game playing Tommy, Molly has been left confused and angry.

Venting her frustration in the beach Hut Molly-Mae didn’t hold back: “Wow. I’m actually fuming. I’m annoyed because I just feel like to bring money into it, what am I meant to say? I’m speechless to be honest.”

One tweet in particular has left the villa wondering: one fan writing “Tommy and Lucie are meant to be, look at them.” Leaving us wondering just whether Tommy’s head is starting to turn.

On top of that, Tommy’s been left reeling from the tweets asking the boy’s if they think Molly-Mae is playing a game as well. The doubts seem to be setting in.

Things are also looking even more rocky for Tom and Maura as Jordan reveals to Anna that Tom been saying he’s having his doubts. Of course Anna took this juicy tidbit straight to Maura leaving us wondering if the coupling will even last the episode.

With so much uncertain, what is clear is that we’re in for some quality entertainment.