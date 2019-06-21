This is just SO awkward

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick has hinted he is heading into the villa to confront his alleged girlfriend Arabella Chi.

The reality TV hunk who appeared on last year’s series of the ITV dating show was left baffled when newbie bombshell Arabella strutted into the villa last night, taking to Instagram to claim that she is his girlfriend.

Sharing screenshots of messages exchanged between him and Arabella from just days ago, Charlie insisted the pair were an item.

Addressing his followers, Charlie, 23, said: “Right so this is an absolute madness for me.

‘Finding out that a person I’m seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had. I feel like I have to air these screen shots because I feel like I’ve been completely mugged off.

‘I’m truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead actually going into Love Island.

‘Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screen shots are all within the last 2 weeks. I’m truly gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS.’

In the screen shots stunning model Arabella can be seen begging Charlie to go over to her house.

In another image, the pair can be seen bickering as Charlie questioned why Arabella had been ‘ghosting’ him.

The 28-year-old explained she was busy sorting out a ‘big job’.

Charlie came to the conclusion that this was when she was getting ready to appear on Love Island, telling his fans: ‘This was clearly when she was figuring out if she was going in or not 5thJune.’

Beneath a posey Instagram selfie, it seems as though Charlie may be planning to head into the villa himself.

Commenting on the recent upload, fellow Islander Sam Bird wrote: ‘Fancy going out with me mate? I wanna give Love Island another go this year.’

Charlie replied: ‘back of the que #steppingstone.’

To top it off, Charlie’s ex girlfriend Lucie Donlan had already been starring in this year’s series since the beginning.

When meeting Arabella, surfer chick Lucie joked: ‘I recognise you. You’re my ex’s ex. I’ve stalked you before.’

Although, fans were left wondering if Arabella had let it slip that she was still Charlie’s beau, replying: ‘Well, not ex.’

As last night’s episode drew to a close, Charlie began to see the funny side, sharing a snapshot of both Lucie and Arabella sharing a bed, penning: ‘Raaa gotta laugh ain’t ya.’