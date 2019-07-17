Oh WOW

Love Island star Chris Hughes took to Instagram last night to share a blast from the past with his two million followers.

Uploading a snapshot from his younger years, the 26-year-old former farmer can be seen looking almost completely unrecognisable.

Donning a grey school uniform and an insanely hilarious mane of hair, it seems that teenage Chris was worlds away from the preened, gym honed version of the reality lad we know today.

Captioning to photo, the ex Islander penned: ‘TB to school 🦁.’

Hordes of Chris’ celebrity pals made sure to comment on the amusing throwback, with his partner in telly crime, Kem Cetinay cracking up: ‘OMG IM FRAMING THIS IN MY HOUSE😂😂😂😂😂.’

Meanwhile, presenter Laura Whitmore appeared to be in shock, simply penning: ‘Omg.’

Of course, Chris’ lady love, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, 28, was quick to swoon over the old school snapshot of her man, gushing: ‘My little cub 😍.’

The pop songstress and Chris confirmed their romance on social media earlier this year and have been documenting their loved-up status ever since.

Chris even revealed recently that the couple have taken a big step and moved in together.

Opening up about how the busy twosome fit in such a flourishing relationship around their busy schedules, he told The Mirror: ‘Do you know what our schedules aren’t too bad.

‘We obviously live together now, which I think everyone knows. But we fit around it. Nobody is ever too busy for love, that’s what they say.’

Giving an insight into how the high profile fling is going, the horse racing fanatic continued: ‘Yeah things are marvellous. Everything’s good. She’s a wonderful lady.’

The twosome regularly share snippets of their cosy nights in on Instagram as well as footage and photos of their frequent trips away and lavish date nights.

Chris recently whisked Jesy to Barcelona for a city break and they even enjoyed a romantic countryside trip to the Cotswolds.