Chris clearly isn't feeling this year's series

Former Love Island contestant, Chris Hughes, who came third back in 2017 alongside then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood, has made no effort in hiding his opinions on this year’s contestants.

Taking to Twitter, the reality star called out the Islanders, claiming they are faking romances in order to stay in the villa.

He tweeted: ‘I literally don’t think ANYONE is into ANYONE on this whole show. Thoughts? #loveisland.’

While many ex-Islanders regularly comment on the on-goings of the current series, Chris’ remark caused quite the stir.

Fans – particularly those in support of Michael and Amber – soon hit back, with one insisting, ‘Amber and Michael are legit.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Others showed support for Tommy and Molly Mae, arguing that they are genuine, while one user joked, ‘I think Anton’s into Tommy but that’s all I’m sure of,’ and another fan noted that ‘Maura fancies everyone!’

Chris later went on to retweet one of his followers who agreed with what he was saying: ‘Literally no one fancies each other and it’s painfully obvious #LoveIsland.’

Other fans suggested this year’s Islanders went on the show for fame, boosting their careers, gaining Instagram followers and signing brand deals, rather than actually looking for love.

While many added that this may be the first year the £50k prize money is stolen instead of split!

Despite coming third in the 2017 series, Chris’ own Island romance didn’t last outside the villa after the explosive relationship collapsed during the filming of ITV2 spin-off show Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

But Chris did manage to sustain at least one strong relationship after leaving the villa – with best friend Kem Cetinay.

The 26-year-old has been dating Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson since the start of the year and there’s already rumours of a wedding being on the cards very soon. How exciting!

We wonder what’s on the cards for tonight’s Love Island and what Chris will have to say about it following the dumping of Joe and Elma?

Words by Ariana Longson.