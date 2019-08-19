Love Island’s Chris Taylor reveals the real reason he and Harley Brash split

The pair have been the first of 2019's couples to part ways

Love Island‘s Chris Taylor has confirmed he and Harley Brash have split up – just weeks after the ITV2 show ended.

There were rumours the couple had parted ways last week – and now Chris has explained why they decided to call it a day.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself and Harley together, writing, ‘A serious post for once guys. I’m sad to say that both Harley and I have parted ways and came to this decision last night, despite rumours from the media last week.

‘Both of us have been very busy with separate opportunities and haven’t had enough quality time for each other.’

Continuing, he insisted he and Harley split on good terms, writing: ‘We both have the upmost support and respect for one another and the decision was made amicably. I wish her all the best and will always be glad we rode the Love Island adventure together.

‘I will be very proud of everything she has done and everything she’ll do. The future is bright crumpet go get em! Chris xx.’

Fellow Love Island contestants commented on Chris’ post revealing their upset.

Tom Walker wrote: ‘Bless you both. Glad you’re both ok x,’ while winner Amber Gill posted some crying face emojis.

Harley is yet to speak out in regards to her and Chris, but he had previously insisted he and Harley were enjoying spending time together in private, rather than in the Love Island villa.

He recently told Good Morning Britain: ‘We have had a good start. We have got a lot closer since we came out, since there is no-one watching us all the time.’