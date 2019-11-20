Why a Love Island Christmas reunion won’t be happening this year

It’s been a few months since we’ve had a Love Island fix and admittedly we are all starting to get a bit antsy.

Especially as this time last year we had a Love Island Christmas reunion to look forward to, which saw the contestant’s from last summer’s Mallorcan villa get together in an English manor house and celebrate the festive season together.

For the first time ever, the islanders reunited for a Christmas special so us addicted fans could get the chance how their relationships had developed in the few months since leaving the Spanish villa.

We were treated to a rumpus between Sam Bird and ex Georgia Steel, a night of flirtation between Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight, and even a DBS catch-up meeting.

And while we’ve all pretty much been counting down the days until we can check into what’s going on between this year’s winner Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and tune into a possible fracas with Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames, it turns out that this year we won’t be treated to a festive catch-up.

The one-off reunion will reportedly not be happening this year because the crew, alongside fabulous presenter Caroline Flack, are too busy prepping for the brand new January series of the matchmaking show.

With the first ever Winter Love Island, which is set to take place in South Africa, apparently kicking off on 8th January, we won’t have long to wait to get a fix of relationship drama.

“The reunion hasn’t been cancelled, as it isn’t a regular thing in the Love Island calendar,” a source told The Sun.

“Everyone around the show is super excited for Winter Love Island and can’t wait to watch the action in the New Year.”

Insiders also told MailOnline, “The new Winter Love Island will launch the second week of January.

“Bosses are still deciding on the final date but it is thought to be 8th January – a week after staff arrive in South Africa.”

“It has been decided that the show will run six weeks instead of the usual eight,” they added.

“The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama.”